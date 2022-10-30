Not Available

The Internet Must Go is a 2013 independent docufiction short web film about net neutrality (the principle that Internet service providers (ISPs) should not favour either type of content over another), directed by Gena Konstantinakos. The film chronicles the journey of (fictional) misguided market researcher John Wooley (played by Second City alum Brian Shortall) as he attempts to sell ISPs' vision for what they call a "faster, cleaner" Internet. However, learning about net neutrality from several (non-fictional) people in the process, he ultimately opts to re-consider his standpoint.