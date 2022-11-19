The Interns

Not Available

Editor in chief of Haute Couture Magazine Julia Ann is a ruthless, posh, and cruel woman who makes all her interns prove how badly they want to be part of the "In" crowd. Samantha (Ryan), on of the lucky girls to land the exclusive internship, will do anything to get ahead. Ruth (Zoe Britton), Samantha's main competition sets out to use the naive Allie (Haze) to set Samantha up for a fall from grace. Little does Ruth know she has stepped on one too many toes and interns Zoe (Voss) and Violet (Monroe) have it out for her. Who will "break their heel and fall off the runway?" Come and find out as we reveal a Fashion Industry tale of backstabbing, true love, and stilettos.