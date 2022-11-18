The Interns 2

Not Available

The drama and passion at fashion magazine Haute Couture continues as the interns try to please the editor-in-chief, Julia Ann. Still unaware of Allie (Haze)'s betrayal, Samantha (Ryan) goes toe-to-toe with her rival, Ruth (Melissa Jacobs). Meanwhile, having lost precious photographs, Zoe (Voss) is sent on an impossible mission; and editorial assistant Eve (Dana DeArmond) interviews a potential new intern (Celeste Star). But the question on everyone's mind is: can she handle the position?