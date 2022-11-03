The Invaders: 20 Years Later

Not Available

They look like us. They sound like us. And they've come with a hidden agenda of global proportions in this sci-fi thriller based on the popular 1960's cult series. Scott Bakula stars as Nolan Wood, a pilot who uncovers a plot to promote the ecological destruction of Earth in order to pave the way for alien colonization. Now, with the help of a dedicated, open-minded doctor (Elizabeth Pena), Wood embarks on a desperate race to convince authorities of this conspiracy--while staying one step ahead of his alien pursuer--in this cautionary tale.