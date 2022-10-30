Not Available

The Inventive Lady

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Wild Bunch Germany

After a failed relationship, Alexandra Fuchs does not want to meet men anymore. But when she meets her new job in a shy businessman Gregor, she can't escape to his charm. It also has a creative hobby that eventually takes off with a knife indefinite durability for fresh food. A patent lawyer, Fiona, a former classmate should help. But Fiona plays a double game, invents his own and also has its eye on Gregor.

Cast

Ulrich NoethenGregor
Paula SchrammJulie
Peter SattmannEwald Hubner
Katharina SchubertElvira
Heike Hanold-LynchFrau Kiekel
Robert SchuppGerichtsvollzieher

Images