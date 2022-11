Not Available

An old toymaker invents an automatic doll and goes to the lawyers to apply for a patent. That day a young girl is reported missing, and Dan, the cop, receives word that a reward of $500 is offered for solving the mystery of her disappearance. Dan's sweetheart gets a position as cook in the inventor's family, and catching a glimpse of the doll, thinks it is the missing girl. Dan for a while has a vision of $500, only to wake up to find both he and his sweetheart out of a job.