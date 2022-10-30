The Investigation of a Time Traveler

Not Available

In this engrossing Sci-Fi thriller Wes Katzenberg (Keith Vinson) used to be a practicing physician who had everything until one of his medical patents went awry and killed a patient. Now he is living on the streets, claiming he has invented a time machine, all the while being investigated by an unorthodox detective for the disappearance of his wife. Unconvinced by his antics, the detective (Leonard Waldner), who's battling demons of his own, scours the dark underbelly of Los Angeles hoping to prove that Wes is guilty for the murder of his wife, Mia (Laura Aidan). Is Dr. Katzenberg really a crazy time traveler, or is it all a ploy to throw off the detective's relentless pursuit. All is revealed in the end of this mesmerizing story delivered with stunning performances from an outstanding cast Directed by John Martini.