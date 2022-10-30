The Investigator

Not Available

This multi-award winning film tells the story of precise and silent, Tibor Malkáv – your average 37 year-old man, who though not rich, leads a comfortable and uncomplicated life. All this changes when he finds out his mother is dying of cancer and the cost of surgery is well beyond his means. A one-eyed man known as the Cyclops offers Tibor a solution to his financial woes, however, there is a catch and Tibor has to kill someone in return. What follows is a chain reaction that has long lasting and unexpected results.