Despite an ominous warning from his confirmed bachelor mentor (Vittorio De Sica, young Marcello (Walter Chiari) weds the girl of his dreams (María Luz Galicia), only to discover that matrimony can drive a man to murder. Directed by Giorgio Bianchi, this comic import became a lightning rod for controversy in 1958 when Italian censors banned the film due to its negative depiction of marriage.