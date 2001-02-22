2001

The Invisible Circus

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 22nd, 2001

Studio

Nicolas Entertainment

After learning that her sister, Faith (Cameron Diaz), has committed suicide in Portugal, Phoebe (Jordana Brewster), an 18-year-old hippie, decides to uproot from her San Francisco home to travel to Europe. Phoebe hopes to discover and experience the life that led to her sister's death by retracing her footsteps, which eventually leads to Wolf (Christopher Eccleston) -- Faith's boyfriend. However, as Phoebe's journey continues, a series of visions of Faith pushes her mind to the brink.

Cast

Cameron DiazFaith
Jordana BrewsterPhoebe
Christopher EcclestonWolf
Blythe DannerGail
Camilla BellePhoebe, Age 10-12
Patrick BerginGene

View Full Cast >

Images