The Invisible Footballer

‘The Invisible Player’ is the first documentary about homophobia in football in Italy and tells the story of the Florence-based gay-friendly Revolution Team. Through interviews with the Galatasaray and former Italy, Fiorentina and Roma manager Cesare Prandelli and the former Milan centre back Alessandro Costacurta the documentary promotes a debate around the topic and offers support for gay players.The film also looks at the relationships between players, clubs and fans and the impact of these in promoting a diverse and welcoming environment in football for gay players.