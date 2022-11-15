Not Available

The Invisible Footballer

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    ‘The Invisible Player’ is the first documentary about homophobia in football in Italy and tells the story of the Florence-based gay-friendly Revolution Team. Through interviews with the Galatasaray and former Italy, Fiorentina and Roma manager Cesare Prandelli and the former Milan centre back Alessandro Costacurta the documentary promotes a debate around the topic and offers support for gay players.The film also looks at the relationships between players, clubs and fans and the impact of these in promoting a diverse and welcoming environment in football for gay players.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images