THE INVISIBLE STRING tells the fascinating love story between human beings and flying plastic. The documentary takes the audience on a trip from the very beginning of pie pin tossing at the Frisbie's Pie bakery in Connecticut back at the turn of the century to the Rose Bowl World Championships in the late 1970s up to the hottest spots of today. It's a journey into the heart and mind of the people that started it all by inventing games, skills, and creating a global family. Rare archive footage of the 1970s and 1980s, when playing Frisbee grew to become a major alternative sport just as popular as skateboarding or surfing, alters with Monty Pythonesque animations on the joy of throwing flying objects. The most influential people give their personal accounts as remarkable stories are told revolving around living with flying discs.