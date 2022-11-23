The Invisible Word

Not Available

Cesano is a small town in the Roman countryside with an abnormally high incidence of leukaemia and other diseases, especially among children. It is also home to the Vatican Radio’s global transmitter site. Links between the two have lead residents of Cesano to form a committee and engage in a long legal battle against Vatican Radio, which has led up to an investigation for manslaughter. What sets Cesano apart is the vast radio transmitter site that sits on the edge of town. The site is owned by Vatican Radio, whose motto is: 'The voice of the Pope and the Church in dialogue with the world' and broadcasts worldwide in many languages. At night the tall crucifix-shaped antenna is illuminated red and can be seen from miles away.