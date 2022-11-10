The Ipcress File

This espionage thriller represents a landmark in spy movies introducing the sly, dry intelligence agent Harry Palmer. The story, centers on Palmer's investigation into British Intelligence security. He's soon enmeshed in a world of double-dealing, kidnap and murder and finds a traitor is operating at the heart of the secret service. Will the mysterious 'Ipcress File' reveal who the traitor is?
|Nigel Green
|Dalby
|Guy Doleman
|Ross
|Sue Lloyd
|Jean
|Gordon Jackson
|Carswell
|Aubrey Richards
|Radcliffe
|Gabrielle Scollay
|Bluejay
