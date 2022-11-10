1965

The Ipcress File

  • Thriller

Release Date

August 1st, 1965

Studio

The Rank Organisation

This espionage thriller represents a landmark in spy movies introducing the sly, dry intelligence agent Harry Palmer. The story, centers on Palmer's investigation into British Intelligence security. He's soon enmeshed in a world of double-dealing, kidnap and murder and finds a traitor is operating at the heart of the secret service. Will the mysterious 'Ipcress File' reveal who the traitor is?

Cast

Nigel GreenDalby
Guy DolemanRoss
Sue LloydJean
Gordon JacksonCarswell
Aubrey RichardsRadcliffe
Gabrielle ScollayBluejay

