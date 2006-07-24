The Iris Effect

In Los Angeles, Dr. Sarah Hathaway hired private eyes trying to find her missing son, the painter Thomas, who ran away from their home ten years ago after a quarrel with her. She finds a clue in a catalog of a panting exhibition in San Petersburg and she decides to travel alone to Russia to search for Thomas. Once there, she is not able to locate him and she has a nervous breakdown, but with the support of Dr. Ivan and helped by a street boy, she discloses what happened with her son.
|Kip Pardue
|Paul Bergamo
|Agnes Bruckner
|Katya
|Mia Kirshner
|Rebecca
|Gregory Hlady
|Ivan
|Devon Alan
|Mute
|Anne Archer
|Sarah Hathaway
View Full Cast >