2006

The Iris Effect

  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 24th, 2006

Studio

Not Available

In Los Angeles, Dr. Sarah Hathaway hired private eyes trying to find her missing son, the painter Thomas, who ran away from their home ten years ago after a quarrel with her. She finds a clue in a catalog of a panting exhibition in San Petersburg and she decides to travel alone to Russia to search for Thomas. Once there, she is not able to locate him and she has a nervous breakdown, but with the support of Dr. Ivan and helped by a street boy, she discloses what happened with her son.

Cast

Kip ParduePaul Bergamo
Agnes BrucknerKatya
Mia KirshnerRebecca
Gregory HladyIvan
Devon AlanMute
Anne ArcherSarah Hathaway

Images