Not Available

A special screening of the 1998 Irish Rep World Premiere production of The Irish…and How They Got That Way by Pulitzer Prize winner Frank McCourt (Angela’s Ashes, ‘Tis, Teacher Man), with new video from Irish Rep co-founders Charlotte Moore and Ciarán O’Reilly, board chair Kathleen Begala, Frank McCourt’s widow and Irish Rep board chair emerita Ellen McCourt, and Frank McCourt’s brother Malachy McCourt.