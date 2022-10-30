The Iron Maidens - The Worlds Greatest Tribute Bands - Live at The Roxy Los Angeles

Not Available

Not only are they the first all female band to be featured on the show and are recognized worldwide as the world’s only all female tribute to Iron Maiden, they are clearly the best in the business when it comes to rocking the Iron Maiden classics. Having formed nearly 12 years ago, the band has repeatedly toured the world over, recorded DVDs, CD and has earned the respect and admiration of some of the top names in the business. This is a group of accomplished musicians. Never mind the funny stage names and obvious references — this is a great band that properly pays tribute to the music of Iron Maiden. As promised (and as witnessed during several of The Iron Maidens’ shows in the last month), this show delivered. The stage set, the music, the adoring fans – this is what heavy music is all about.