The Irrelevant Giant

John Tuggle, the 1983 NFL draft's Mr. Irrelevant, was anything but irrelevant to legendary coach Bill Parcells. The normally tough and gruff coach will guide us on an emotional journey as he recounts his own rookie season as the head coach of the New York Giants and the year he came to know this very special athlete who made his team against all odds. But only one year later, a rare and unbeatable form of cancer would change both John's and Coach Parcells' destinies leaving behind a lasting impact on teammates and the life of the coach who understands just how fragile life can be.