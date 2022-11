Not Available

In this chaotic and hilarious short about the plane flight from hell, an ever-smiling flight attendant tries her best to keep things under control while dealing with the world's worst passengers. Smokers, drunks, and the inevitable crying baby are just the beginning (don't even ask about the suitcase full of coughing kittens), but, before things come to their fateful and fiery end, at least everyone is happy for a brief moment.