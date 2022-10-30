Not Available

Hosted by Bill Gaither, 'The Isaacs: Up Close and Personal' is an all-new, one-of-a kind look at this favorite Gospel music family. The release includes intimate conversations with the group as they reflect on God's hand in their lives, and Bill joins the family around the piano for all-new acoustic performances highlighting the Isaacs' impeccable harmonies and endearing personalities. The DVD features a behind-the-scenes look at the making of this award-winning family's brand new CD in addition to heart-stirring footage of some of their best-loved performances from the Homecoming series