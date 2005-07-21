Lincoln Six-Echo is a resident of a seemingly Utopian but contained facility in the year 2019. Like all of the inhabitants of this carefully controlled environment, Lincoln hopes to be chosen to go to the "The Island" - reportedly the last uncontaminated spot on the planet. But Lincoln soon discovers that everything about his existence is a lie. He and all of the other inhabitants of the facility are actually human clones. Lincoln makes a daring escape with a beautiful fellow resident named Jordan Two-Delta. Relentlessly pursued by the forces of the sinister institute that once housed them, Lincoln and Jordan engage in a race for their lives to literally meet their makers.
|Ewan McGregor
|Lincoln Six Echo / Tom Lincoln
|Scarlett Johansson
|Jordan Two Delta / Sarah Jordan
|Djimon Hounsou
|Albert Laurent
|Sean Bean
|Dr. Bernard Merrick
|Steve Buscemi
|James 'Mac' McCord
|Michael Clarke Duncan
|Starkweather Two Delta / Jamal Starkweather
