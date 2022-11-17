The Island - The Story of the 1980 TT

Not Available

The Island is not only an action-packed look at the 1980 TT racing; it is a fascinating snapshot of the excitement, entertainment and enthusiasm which sustained this festival of speed. We witness the Grand National Motocross event, with Andy Roberton leading the way, the extraordinary Arena Trial, featuring stars like Martin Lampkin, and multiple Speedway World Champion Ivan Mauger in grass track action. Then there’s time to meet the fans and sample the other off-track entertainment enjoyed in 1980!