The Island with Striped Sky

Not Available

This collaboration with painter Sang-Wook Cho produced a multi-layered visual and sonic portrait of New York City. The artists have concentrated on the sites where the city literally reflects itself, and on the rumble and surge of traffic and transport that is itself a type of constant urban soundtrack. Writes Cho, "Prolonged exposure and thirst may induce one to experience a mirage in the desert. The mirage is filtered through undulating waves of air. In this video, the mirage of the city is captured through its reflection in water."