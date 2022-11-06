Not Available

The Isle of Forbidden Pleasures

  • Drama
  • Thriller

There's the continent ruled by a repressive government and there's an island where political activists of the continent take refuge on running away from the continent's police. This island is their last stand – there they live in a way not possible in the continent – free love, no possessions, brotherhood… In the continent, a killer is sent to the island to kill the revolutionary leaders. The killer is a woman , Ana (Neide Ribeiro). She will go there as a journalist sent there to interview the leaders of the movement. On arriving to the island, she will find out that things were much different from what she expected. Will Ana be involved by the "island of forbidden pleasures." Will she fulfill her mission?

