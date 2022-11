Not Available

When her eight-year-old daughter suddenly loses her mother tongue after the death of Gee, her Burmese maid, her mother, Da, is convinced the child has retained a mysterious bond with Gee’s spirit. The two travel to Ranong, a Thai-Burmese border town, in search of Gee’s only relative. There, through a local Burmese doctor, they encounter the world of Burmese labourers and find themselves on a spiritual and psychological exploration of their own lives.