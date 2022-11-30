Not Available

From the rugged coastline of the Adriatic to the clear blue waters of the Mediterranean, The Italian Boys threads together a rich tapestry of enthralling LGBTQ stories. With each film in the NQV collection emanating the neorealist beauty and diversity of Italian cinema at its very best. The result, one of the finest collection of curated short films released by NQV to date. The complex and enthralling collection delving into a broad range of themes from regret to early desire and a new for freedom. While at the same time bathing the audience in the trademark Italian energy, sexuality and artistry we love.