Aleksei comes to Chelyabinsk from Moscow — a young student who proclaims a free lifestyle, not constrained by everyday hard labor. Aleksei falls in love with a young singer Lyudmila, the daughter of hereditary workers. When a Moscow student enters the family of noble steelworkers — people who are proud of their working roots, his self-identity changes. From now on, to Aleksei idleness already seems shameful, and idleness is shameful. To be worthy of such highly respected people as the Ivanov family, Aleksei goes to work as a steelworker.