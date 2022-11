Not Available

What would you do if you had an amulet that granted three wishes but were warned that using it would only lead to regret? That's the dilemma faced by a man when an old friend gives him an ivory horn said to have such powers. Deciding to ignore the warning, he gets far more than he bargained for. This spooky otherworldly thriller from Argentina stars Cristina Arocca, Guillermo Bergandi, Agustín Lozano and Ezequiel Cipols.