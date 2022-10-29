The Jack Story

Not Available

Several years out of high school, Jason Kidberry heads to California ready to start his first year of film school. While driving down an Arizona highway, he gets a flat and finds himself stranded in the desert. With no jack and no signal on his cell phone, Jason is forced to spend the night alone in his SUV. Jason tries to stay awake in the pitch black desert with only a dome light on, but when he dozes off, he is awoken by the movement of his vehicle shaking. With only a suitcase full of clothes, a bible his father gave him, a video camera and a pocket knife, Jason doesn't have much to protect him. Frightened and unable to see outside his SUV, he grabs his video camera and turns on the night vision. But what he sees through the lens is more frightening than he could have imagined.