The Jackson 5: The Complete Performance Live In Mexico City

The concert occurred in December, 1975 after Jermaine Jackson left the band who was replaced by Randy in the performance. Set List You Were Made (Especially For Me) It's Too Late To Change The Time Never Can Say Goodbye Papa Was A Rollin' Stone Happy I Am Love Randy presents the band Rockin' Robin The Life Of The Party Forever Came Today Music and Me Ben I'll Be There Medley: I Want You Back, ABC, The Love You Save Tito's Guitar Solo One Day in Your Life Michael presents the band Dancing Machine Body Language (Do The Love Dance)