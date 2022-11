Not Available

The Jacksons began a world tour in 1979 to promote their Destiny album 1. Dancing Machine 2. Things I Do For You 3. Ben 4. Keep On Dancing 5. Jackson 5 Medley: I Want You Back ABC The Love You Save 6. I'll Be There 7. Enjoy Yourself 8. Destiny 9. Show You the Way to Go 10. All Night Dancin' 11. Blame It On The Boogie