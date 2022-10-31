The Jade and the Pearl

Not Available

During her long journey to a foreign land for her dream marriage, Princess Yan (Charlene Choi) finds herself falling in love with General Cheng (Raymond Lam) who is leading the military escort. Regardless of their forbidden love, they exchange love tokens. However a sudden attack by a bandit gang changes their destiny. General Cheng was taken hostage by the female leader of the bandits, Zhu (Joey Yung) and he gradually falls in love with her. Drama continues to unfold as Cheng is faced with tough decisions.