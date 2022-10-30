Not Available

The Jade Raksha

  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Shaw Brothers

A fearsome swordswoman known as The Jade Raksha appears in the martial arts world and begins killing people whose surname is Yan. A swordsman figures out who she is, and asks her why - the answer being that a Yan killed her family 18 years ago... but she's not sure exactly which Yan it was. He suggests that killing the innocent is wrong, but she only has vengeance on her mind and is not to be convinced.

Cast

Sammo HungMaster Yan's thug/San Hu's thug
Tang ChingXu Ying Hao
Corey Yuen KwaiSan Hu's thug
Cheng Pei-PeiLeng Qiu Han (The Jade Raksha)
Yeung Chi-HingMaster Yan Tian Long
Fan Mei-ShengYan Long Er

View Full Cast >

Images