Not Available

Short documentary chronicling the success of The Jam, a trio of working-class kids from Woking, Surrey, who took the UK Punk Rock scene by surprise. By combining great style, stellar musicianship and unabashed Englishness, The Jam became one of the greatest and most influential music groups of all time. Included as part of The Complete Jam compendium DVD, this is a succinct snapshot of a great band at the pinnacle of their power.