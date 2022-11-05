Not Available

Paramount recruited Frank Moser to produce the Bud and Susie cartoons for its weekly screen magazine. To judge from the 1919 edge code on the nitrate film print found at the New Zealand Film Archive, The Jam Makers appears to be one of the earliest in the series. The simple story centers on two siblings—little brother Bud and big sister Susie—with a sweet tooth and a hankering for a treat. When Susie concocts “play jam” with dirt and water, Bud cries for the real thing. He spots fresh jam cooling on the kitchen windowsill and, braving a covetous rooster and cat, swaps jars. The kids get their just desserts when Mom offers them the faux jam for a snack. Paramount dropped the series after two years.