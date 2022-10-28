The James Bond Story

Not Available

Bond... James Bond! Perhaps the greatest fictional cinema icon ever. He first appeared on the big screen in 1962 in Dr. No and has remained the most powerful action hero ever since. The secret to his success is his adaptability. No matter what tight spots he finds himself in, he always appears to be suave, sophisticated and cool. This is the full story -- from the creation of the character, the men who played him, all the toys, and all the women. Everything you wanted to know about James Bond... and more.