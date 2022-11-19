The Japanese Dexter 2

Not Available

The story is about Rapeman and his Uncle who are a tag-team of sorts and created a company together where their motto is "Righting Wrongs Through Penetration". People want revenge Rapeman style, they go to the Uncle, and if it's rape worthy, Rapeman does what he does best. Anyways in Rapeman 2, Rapeman Co. has realized that the hospital and the mafia are somehow related and they decide enough is enough. What follows is even more of what you wouldn't expect from a movie called Rapeman. It's full of kind and silly humor but also inserted with a some serious emotional scenes.