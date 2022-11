Not Available

At once wryly comedic travelogue and heartbreaking tale of love lost, THE JAPANESE SANDMAN is a visual interpretation of a letter William Burroughs' wrote to Allen Ginsberg in 1953, recounting his travels in Central America. Told through Burroughs' wickedly incisive voice, cocaine snorting in Panama and post-prom hand-jobs in 1931 St. Louis become a meditation on loss, memory and the human condition.