Every choice you make can change the course of your life. This is the premise of THE JAPANESE WIFE NEXT DOOR series. Beginning exactly the same as Part One, a businessman’s life is almost complete; all he needs is a wife. He meets two women… and this time he marries the rich one — whose family just happens to be a bunch of sado-masochistic sociopaths! Directed by ‘Mr. Pink,’ Yutaka Ikejima, and starring the sexy Yazaki Akane and with a special appearance by erotic bombshell Reiko Yamaguchi, star of part one, the JAPANESE WIFE NEXT DOOR – PART 2 is a raunchy and bizarre erotic comedy!