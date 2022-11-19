The Jaundiced Eye

Not Available

At the prompting of his ex-wife and her new live-in boyfriend, a gay man is accused by his five-year-old son of child molestation. The gay man's parents are also indicted. Small-town prejudices are further fueled by the father's admitted homosexuality and the common but erroneous stereotype that all gay men are child molesters. This documentary follows the journey of that family, reliving the horror of the first accusations through an initial guilty verdict, time in prison, the overturning of the first convictions and the eventual dropping of a subsequent case due to lack of evidence.