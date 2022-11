Not Available

Take a musical journey with BET On Jazz: The Jazz Channel and legendary soul diva Chaka Khan. Recorded live at BET Studio II in Washington, D.C., this historic "Jazz Central" concert features the incomparable Ms. Khan interpreting jazz standards. Set list: Dark Secret, Them There Eyes, My Funny Valentine, Man From Mars, High Wire (The Aerialist), I Loves You Porgy, I'll Be Around, Reconsider, The End of a Love Affair, Love Me Still.