Not Available

Famed saxophonist Stan Getz once referred to Kenny Rankin as "the horn with a heart." Rankin's elegant tenor voice and gift for jazz, pop and Latin phrasing have made him a favorite of singers like Mel Torme, Al Jarreau, Tony Bennett and Carmen McRae. In this special concert recorded for the Jazz Channel in Washington, D.C., Rankin enthralls the discriminating audience with a performance of classic favorites.