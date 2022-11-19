The Jeff Healey Band: Live at Montreux 1999

Not Available

Captured here for the first time ever is the Jeff Healey Band’s 1999 performance at Montreux. Featuring 10 songs from their set, the band (Healey, Joe Rockman on bass, Pat Rush guitar, and Tom Stephen on drums) whips the crowd into a frenzy with a high energy, minute blues jam. Included in this set are the show opening "My Little Girl", their cover The Doors’ "Roadhouse Blues" (featured in the movie "Roadhouse") and perhaps their well known song, "Angel Eyes", which was a Top 10 smash in the US in 1988. As a bonus, fans are treated to 4 tracks from their 1997 Montreux appearance at Stravinski Hall.