The Jeffersons: A XXX Parody

Not Available

Lionel is movin' on up and about to be a married man. The Jeffersons' neighbors are throwing a little engagment paty before the men head out for a wild bachelor party. George and his smart ass housekeeper Florence gripe at each other until the sexual tension has to be broken in the laundry room. Lionel gets a little too wild, breaking the heart of his lovely Jenny. Weezy finally gets some from her man, and the Willis' have some hot, interracial relations. The Jeffersons are triple X the way you always imagined them to be.