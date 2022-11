Not Available

The tragic story of Jennie Wade, the only civilian to die during the battle of Gettysburg, is dramatically recreated through narrative and re-enactments. Travel room by room as your guide details the events leading to her death and the families ordeal afterward, entwined is the haunted history of this unique structure. Your supernatural journey includes ghostly tales, EVP recordings and authentic video evidence of haunting, shown here for the first time ever.