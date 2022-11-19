The Jesus Lizard: Club

Not Available

Underground heavyweights The Jesus Lizard return to the stage and this DVD is from the first show of their reunion tour. The original band (David Yow, Duane Denison, David Wm. Sims, Mac McNeilly) was untouchable back in the 90s and prove to be the exception that proves the rule when it comes to punk reunion shows/tours. Always an insanely tight live band, this show proves they still got it when it counts. Singer David Yow is the demented James Brown to the rest of the band's Famous Flames. Blood, sweat, punches, hair pulling and more!