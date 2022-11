Not Available

Based on the art style of the Read and Share® Bible, The Jesus Movie transports children to Nazareth for the story of Jesus’ birth, follows his life and miracles along the shores of Lake Galilee and ends in Jerusalem with his arrest, crucifixion and resurrection—all in one dramatic 80-minute movie. The excitement and joy of Jesus’ life, the danger and conflict with the Pharisees, the challenge and growth of the disciples—it’s all here in a simple, straightforward narrative.