1985

The Jewel of the Nile

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 3rd, 1985

Studio

SLM Production Group

Joan Wilder is thrust back into a world of murder, chases, foreign intrigue... and love. This time out she's duped by a duplicitous Arab dignitary who brings her to the Middle East, ostensibly to write a book about his life. Of course he's up to no good, and Joan is just another pawn in his wicked game. But Jack Colton and his sidekick Ralph show up to help our intrepid heroine save the day.

Cast

Michael DouglasJack Colton
Kathleen TurnerJoan Wilder
Danny DeVitoRalph
Spiros FocásOmar
Avner EisenbergJewel
Paul David MagidTarak

