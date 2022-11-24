Not Available

It took the Israeli secret service four years to get their hands on right-wing terrorist organisation, the Jewish Underground. After carrying out several attacks on Muslims in the early 1980s, the group plotted to blow up the Dome of the Rock. Director Shai Gal reconstructs the events in the form of a detective story with dramatisations and interviews with key figures, including the perpetrators, who claim they have nothing to hide. With a chilling contemporary relevance, director Gal reveals the ties between members of the Jewish Underground and the Israeli political sphere are stronger than ever.