The Jimi Hendrix Experience - Live at Monterey

This special presentation offers all the remaining footage from Jimi Hendrix's incendiary appearance at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967. Hendrix classics such as "Hey Joe" and "Purple Haze" are delivered in crystal clear sound and vision, with Eddie Kramer (who was Hendrix's original engineer) breathing new life into the audio with a new mix. LIVE AT MONTEREY does, of course, feature the most iconic image of Hendrix's career, as his performance reaches a crescendo and the young musician sets fire to his instrument, firmly sealing his place as one of the greatest rock & roll musicians of all time. This program features some eye-catching additional material for Hendrix completists, with two documentaries included--one on Hendrix's remarkable rise to fame and the other on the Monterey Festival itself. Also included are a few early clips of the talented star playing in England circa 1967.